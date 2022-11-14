Gordon rushed the ball seven times for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. He added four receptions on six targets for 46 yards.

Gordon started the game and played the first couple offensive possessions, but he ultimately was out-carried by Latavius Murray 9-7. However, Gordon was superior in his work as a receiver, as he finished second on the team in targets and topped 40 receiving yards in a game for the second time this season. While Gordon has maintained a fairly even split in the work out of the backfield, it remains to be seen if Chase Edmonds will force a further split as he becomes more familiar with the Denver offense.