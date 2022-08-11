Gordon (foot) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gordon also sat out Wednesday's session, but coach Nathaniel Hackett downplayed the running back's absence. "We're just taking care of his foot, and we're just making sure he's good," Hackett noted, while adding "we want to make sure he's primed and ready for the season." Following back-to-back missed practices, it appears unlikely that Gordon will appear in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.