Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon will start Sunday's game against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

It's a surprising proclamation just two days after Gordon was limited to three touches and 16 percent snap share despite getting the start in a 19-16 loss to the Chargers. The Broncos used Latavius Murray (15 carries for 66 yards) as their lead runner after the first couple drives, while Mike Boone (one carry, four targets) came on for a lot of passing situations. The rotation will need to be closely monitored each week, with Hackett noting Wednesday that Murray will also continue to get work, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.