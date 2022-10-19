Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon will start Sunday's game against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hackett's proclamation comes as a surprise just two days after Gordon was limited to three touches and a 16 percent snap share despite getting the start in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. The Broncos used Latavius Murray (15 carries for 66 yards) as their lead runner after the first couple drives, while Mike Boone (one carry, four targets) came on for the field frequently for passing situations. The backfield rotation will need to be closely monitored each week, with Hackett noting Wednesday that Murray will also continue to get work, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.