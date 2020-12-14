Gordon (shoulder) has had his plea and sentencing on a DUI charge scheduled for Jan. 14 and will not be at risk of a suspension in 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Gordon will finish out the 2020 campaign without risk of punishment from the NFL after having appeared in court Monday, per Klis. However, he could be handed a possible suspension come 2021. That isn't to say that the 27-year-old's immediate availability isn't without questions, considering that he injured his shoulder late in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Panthers. Gordon has amassed 233 total yards in his last two appearances, but his participation in practice will need to be monitored ahead of Denver's Week 15 game against the Bills.