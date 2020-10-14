Gordon (personal) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Gordon, who was cited for a DUI on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, reported to team headquarters Wednesday morning, according to Klis. The running back met with coach Vic Fangio, after which he was sent home for the day. Gordon could face league discipline -- including a potential suspension -- down the road, but we'd expect him to be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots, assuming he returns to practice Thursday or Friday.
