Gordon ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, adding four receptions for 20 yards during Saturday's 48-19 loss to Buffalo.

The two-time Pro-Bowl back was able to fight through a shoulder issue that curtailed his practice reps throughout the week, notching his third 2020 performance of multiple rushing scores during a lopsided loss to the Bills. Gordon and Phillip Lindsay split the RB carries at an even 11-11, however, the 27-year-old was far more effective in generating a 5.5 yards-per-carry average (compared to Lindsay's 3.5 YPC). The Wisconsin product continues to ride a solid streak of play with 429 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns over his past five outings. He hopes to fare better on the ground during a Week 16 rematch against his former team, after posting just 26 yards on eight carries versus the Chargers on Nov. 1.