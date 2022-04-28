Gordon signed a one-year, $2.5 million base deal with the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The veteran running back has a chance to make up to $4 million with incentives, though it was previously reported that the contract could be worth up to $5 million. As the figures were clarified Thursday, it appears that the duo of Gordon and Javonte Williams are likely headed toward some sort of split in workload out of the backfield once again in 2022. Both backs found success in what was an inconsistent offense last season. The addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback could be the spark that both Gordon and Williams need to take their fantasy potential to the next level, even if they continue to share duties at a near-even split again.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Rejoins Denver on one-year deal•
-
Melvin Gordon: Talking to Ravens•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Could be re-signed•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Finishes season on strong note•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Limited session Wednesday•