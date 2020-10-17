Gordon (illness) will not travel with the team to New England and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The move seems to be billed as a precautionary measure although all indications suggest Gordon is not suffering from a COVID-related illness. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old's legal matters are also factoring into the decision, but in any case Phillip Lindsay, who just returned from a multi-week absence from a toe injury, will be the primary option for most of the running back reps, with Royce Freeman occasionally chipping in as a pass catcher out of the backfield.