Gordon missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn't sound too worried, saying it's just something that needs to be managed during training camp. With Gordon missing some practice time, Mike Boone could rotate in with the first-team offense behind Javonte Williams. The real question, of course, is how the Broncos divide work between Gordon and Williams when both are healthy. Reports from Denver beat writers have been varied, though all seem to agree that Williams has at least been getting a slightly larger share of the first-team work during training camp
