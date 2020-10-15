Gordon (personal) practiced fully Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gordon, who was cited late Tuesday on DUI and speeding charges, was sent home by the team Wednesday and didn't participate in practice. Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, coach Vic Fangio has yet to commit to having Gordon active for Sunday's game against the Patriots. "We'll make a decision as it relates to us by game time," Fangio noted Thursday. Even if the Broncos don't decide to deactivate Gordon on Sunday, the running back will likely face NFL discipline down the road. For his part, O'Halloran believes that "reading between Fangio's words suggests Gordon will be in uniform if the Broncos believe the league's likely suspension is enough of a punishment."