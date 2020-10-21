Gordon (illness) is not listed on the Broncos' Week 7 injury report.
Gordon missed Sunday's win over the Patriots due to a case of strep throat, but he was back at practice Wednesday. Now that he's working fully again, Gordon is poised to rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Chiefs, though he now has Phillip Lindsay, who logged 23 carries for 101 yards in his return to action in Week 6, to contend with for carries. It's also worth noting that down the road, Gordon -- who was cited last Tuesday on DUI and speeding charges -- could face punishment from the league, but for now nothing is imminent on the front.