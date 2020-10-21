Gordon (illness) is present at Wednesday's practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Gordon missed Sunday's win over the Patriots while battling a case of strep throat, the severity of which also forced him to sit out last Friday's practice, but it looks as though he's now managed to recover. The Broncos' first injury report of the week, scheduled to be released Wednesday afternoon, will reveal whether Gordon was a full practice participant or if his reps were limited while recovering from the ailment.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Expected back Week 7•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Recovering from strep throat•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Out ahead of Sunday•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Sent home with illness•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Practices fully, Sunday status TBD•