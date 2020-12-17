Coach Vic Fangio noted Thursday both Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) will be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

While the duo's status will need to be monitored prior to Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff, Mike Klis of 9News Denver previously relayed via Fangio that that both backs should be fine by the time the game rolls around. If that's the case, Gordon (who logged 13 carries in Week 14) and Lindsay (who carried 11 times) will continue to work in a fairly even time-share in Week 15.