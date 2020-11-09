Gordon logged 18 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for nine yards during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

After racking up 281 rushing yards and four total TDs over the first quarter of the regular season, Gordon has been inconsistent since his return from an illness that beset him in mid-October. In three appearances since his two-game absence, Gordon has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry with one total touchdown and fewer than 12 receiving yards in two of the three outings. He'll split RB duties with Phillip Lindsay again in Week 10, but this time it will be a more favorable matchup taking on Las Vegas' No. 15 rush defense.