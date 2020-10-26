Gordon registered 68 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, adding two catches for 12 yards during Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Gordon was forced to sit out last week's win over New England with a case of strep throat, but he was thrust right back into a No. 1 role as Phillip Lindsay exited partway through Sunday's defeat due to a concussion. Lindsay slashed his way his 8.8 yards per carry on nine attempts prior to his departure, while Gordon rushed to a less efficient 4.0 yards-per-rush average, scoring one of Denver's two TDs on the ground. If Linsday sits out Week 8, Gordon would be in line for a bellcow-like workload against the Chargers. Gordon is, however, still awaiting potential discipline from the league regarding an Oct. 14 DUI citation.