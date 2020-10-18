Gordon (illness), who was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is recovering from a bout with strep throat, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gordon didn't travel with the Broncos to New England on Saturday, ending a turbulent week for the running back, who was cited late Tuesday on DUI and speeding charges. The Broncos chose to hold him out of Wednesday's practice, but Gordon was back at work Thursday before being sent home Friday after feeling sick. Gordon was determined to be dealing with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he'll still need a few days to recover before likely rejoining the Broncos for practice Week 7. Regarding the off-field incident, the Broncos have chosen not to fine or suspend Gordon, but the 27-year-old could be subject to punishment from the league at a later date. Recent precedent for similar cases typically entails a three-game suspension, but the NFL may elect to wait and see how Gordon's legal process plays out before levying any ban. Gordon's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 13.