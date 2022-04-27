Gordon agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Broncos on Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The 29-year-old will return to Denver another year after rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also caught 28 passes for 213 yards and two more scores. Gordon should still be fairly involved in 2022 but figures to have a reduced role after splitting work with Javonte Williams last year, who also received 203 carries during his rookie campaign. However, it remains to be seen exactly how their workloads shake out in 2022 with Russell Wilson now helming the offense.