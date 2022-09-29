Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon (neck) will remain a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though Gordon has had his reps capped in both of the Broncos' first two Week 4 practice session, Hackett hasn't suggested that the running back's status is in major jeopardy for Sunday's 4:25 ET game against the Raiders. Assuming he's able to suit up for that contest, Gordon would continue to share backfield work withJavonte Williams this weekend versus Las Vegas.

