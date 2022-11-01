GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least 52 percent of the offensive snaps in three of four games, with the exception a season-low 15 percent Week 6. Overall, Gordon racked up 46 touches for 213 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that stretch, while Latavius Murray and Mike Boone (ankle, now on IR) combined for 57 touches. Clearly, there are reps available in the Broncos backfield, and Paton indicated Edmonds won't necessarily challenge Gordon for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. As a result, Gordon should continue to be involved while ceding touches to Murray and Edmonds moving forward.