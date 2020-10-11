The status of Monday's scheduled game between the Broncos and Patriots is reportedly in question after New England's team facility was shut down by the league Sunday morning, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter adds that the Patriots had one new positive COVID-19 test Sunday morning. As a result, the team is undergoing additional testing and "awaiting further direction from the NFL." The Week 5 contest, which had been originally scheduled for 4:25 ET on Sunday, was subsequently rescheduled for Monday at 5:00 ET.
