Monday's scheduled game between the Broncos and Patriots is still in line to proceed at this stage, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter notes that there will be "further testing (Sunday) morning in New England (and) it takes a few hours to get back those results." Therefore, the NFL "expects to have more answers later" Sunday. The league shut down the Patriots' team facility Sunday morning after one new positive COVID-19 test was reported.
