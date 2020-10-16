Gordon (illness) was sent home Friday as a precaution, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Per Klis, the running back was feeling ill, but his issue is not COVID-related and Gordon has tested negative for virus. Gordon's status for Sunday's scheduled game against the Patriots was already worth monitoring after the running back was cited for driving under the influence late Tuesday. Additionally, New England's practice was cancelled Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, so there's several variables in play here with regard to Gordon and his team as the weekend approaches.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Practices fully, Sunday status TBD•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Back at practice•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Status for Week 6 TBD•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Charged with DUI•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Broncos-Patriots postponed again•