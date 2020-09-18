Gordon's teammate Phillip Lindsay (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

A road game in Pittsburgh is about as bad as matchups get for a running back, but Gordon's workload could lead to a nice fantasy stat line even if he isn't particularly efficient in terms of yards per touch. Gordon and Lindsay split work throughout the first half of last week's loss to the Titans, with Gordon then dominating after halftime when Lindsay was out of the game. Royce Freeman finished the night with only two touches on six snaps, remaining an afterthought even after Lindsay's departure. It thus stands to reason that Gordon could see heavy, three-down usage this week.