Gordon (neck) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Gordon operated under some practice limitations Wednesday and Thursday, but after going through all drills to end Week 4 prep, he's clear for Sunday. On the season, he's been well behind backfield mate Javonte Williams in both snap share (55.3 to 37.2 percent) and touches (52-42), but Gordon at least has visited the end zone one time through three games (Williams has no TDs).
