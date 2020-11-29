With Kendall Hinton slated to fill in at QB for the Broncos on Sunday against the Saints, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News expects " a steady diet of Hinton handing off" to Gordon and Phillip Lindsay.

Gordon ran 15 times for 84 yards and two TDs in last weekend's win over the Dolphins, while Lindsay logged 16 carries for 82 yards in that contest. Both should remain busy Sunday, with Hinton, who's been working as a wideout on the team's practice squad but does have college QB experience, subbing in due to the fact that the team's usual signal-callers are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Denver's third running back, Royce Freeman, is also a candidate to see added Week 12 snaps, perhaps as a wildcat option. As Renck points out, the Saints "know the run is coming," but given the timing and unique situation in play here, the Broncos' play-calling options are limited.