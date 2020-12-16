Gordon (shoulder) will be limited in Wednesday's practice but is on the right track for Saturday's game against the Bills, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Gordon nicked up his shoulder late during last weekend's win over the Panthers, and he couldn't practice in any capacity Tuesday, so even limited reps represent tangible progress. Coach Vic Fanigo also said that backfield mate Phillip Lindsay (hip) should be available Week 15.
More News
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: DNP on Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: No suspension this season•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Dings shoulder against Panthers•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Busts out for 131 rushing yards•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Stymied in tough Week 12 matchup•
-
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Should be busy Sunday•