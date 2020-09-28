Gordon collected 26 rushing yards on eight carries, also catching four of six targets for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Gordon enjoyed a solid Week 2 outing against a comparably dominant Steelers rush defense, accumulating 84 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 21 offensive touches. With Jeff Driskel stepping in as the starting quarterback against Tampa Bay, Gordon got out to a sluggish start with seven yards on his four first-quarter rush attempts. From there, game flow largely mitigated Gordon's usage, as Denver felt into a 17-3 hole at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter. Things may be looking up for Gordon heading into a Thursday night matchup against the Jets, however, as Gang Green has given up more than 4.6 yards per carry to opposing RBs in 2020.