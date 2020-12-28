Gordon carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers.
He just missed posting a yards per carry of at least 5.0 for the fourth straight game, and Gordon saw his largest carry volume since Week 7. With Phillip Lindsay (hip) on IR, expect Gordon to see a big workload again in Week 17 against a vulnerable Raiders defense that just gave up 169 scrimmage yards and two TDs to the Dolphins' Myles Gaskin.
