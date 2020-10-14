Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that he hopes to make a decision about Gordon's availability for Sunday's contest against the Patriots "by tomorrow or the next day," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fangio also said that he requested Gordon, who was cited for a DUI in Denver on Tuesday, not attend Wednesday's practice. He noted that the Broncos are in contact with the league regarding a potential suspension for Gordon, as Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports, and that the team may also considering instituting its own disciplinary measures. Phillip Lindsay would stand to lead Denver's backfield if Gordon indeed ends up missing any time, with Royce Freeman operating as his top backup.