Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

The neck issue doesn't seem to be a serious threat to Gordon's availability for Thursday's game against the Colts, as the veteran back was limited on two occasions last week due to the same injury before he approached Sunday's eventual loss to the Raiders without a designation. Gordon's fantasy outlook has improved in the wake of Javonte Williams (knee) suffering a season-ending injury in that contest, but the 29-year-old won't necessarily have a clear-cut path to the No. 1 role out of the backfield, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett reiterated Tuesday that he hasn't committed on a starter for the Week 5 contest, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Though he has a longer track record of success in the NFL than Mike Boone and hasn't bounced around the league as much as new signee Latavius Murray, Gordon's fumbling habit likely explains Hackett's hesitancy to name him the Broncos' new starting back. Gordon has already coughed up the ball four times this season, with his most recent fumble in Sunday's loss getting returned for a touchdown. For what it's worth, Hackett told Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site that Gordon had a "great mental day" at Tuesday's practice, which offers some hope that he might be back in the staff's good graces as Thursday's game approaches.