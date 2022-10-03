Gordon carried the ball three times for eight yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Making his afternoon worse, the veteran running back coughed up a fumble in the second quarter that Amik Robertson returned 68 yards for a Las Vegas touchdown. Gordon's now committed four fumbles through four games, with Denver losing possession on two of them, but the team may have no choice but to give him a much bigger role in the coming weeks after Javonte Williams suffered what could be a serious knee injury Sunday. If Williams is sidelined, Gordon might take on a lead role or work in a timeshare with Mike Boone against the Colts in Week 5.