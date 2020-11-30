Gordon registered 31 rushing yards on 12 carries during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.
Gordon was running into stacked boxes throughout the afternoon, as recent practice squad addition Kendall Hinton posed virtually no threat as a passer with one completion all game. The two-time Pro Bowler took a handful of snaps from the wildcat formation, but he was stymied to just 2.6 yards per carry in the contest, also finishing without a reception for a third consecutive game. Denver's offense could look more formidable Week 13 for a road trip to Arrowhead Stadium if Drew Lock is activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kansas City's rush defense has been susceptible, ranking 27th on the season, but Denver may be forced into a pass-heavy game script if trailing in the second half.
