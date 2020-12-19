Gordon (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday afternoon's game against the Bills.
As is backfield mate Phillip Lindsay (hip). The stage is thus set for Gordon -- who logged 13 carries for 68 yards and three catches for 23 yards in Denver's Week 14 triumph over the Panthers -- and Lindsay (11 carries for 24 yards, two catches for seven yards) to continue to work in a timeshare on the ground Saturday. That said, Gordon's been more involved as a pass-catcher this season and has notched seven TDs (in 12 games) to Lindsay's one (in 10 contests). The duo will take aim at Buffalo defense that held Pittsburgh's lead back James Conner to 10 carries for 18 yards in a 26-15 win this past Sunday, but overall has surrendered an average of 119.9 rushing yards per game to date.
