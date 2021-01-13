Gordon ran for 986 yards and nine touchdowns on 215 carries in 2020. He added 32 catches on 44 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown. He lost four fumbles during the season.

The debate in Denver heading into the season was how the Broncos would find ways to get the ball into the hands of their two talented backs -- Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. The answer was largely just to feed Gordon. Gordon averaged 16.5 touches per game to Lindsay's 11.4 during the 2020 season and the raw touch numbers show greater disparity as Lindsay missed five full games with toe, knee and hip injuries. Gordon proved to be the difference in a couple of Denver's wins, including those against the Jets and Dolphins. His abilities as an inside runner and in the passing game also seemed to make him a better fit than Lindsay in Pat Shurmur's offense. Gordon's fumbles were a major issue and arguably cost the Broncos the season opener against Tennessee and almost came back to bite them against Miami. He also faces a suspension stemming from a DUI to start the 2021 campaign. The offseason won't, however, have as many questions as last: Gordon is the lead back in Mile High.