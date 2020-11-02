Gordon caught six of seven targets for 21 yards and added 26 yards on eight carries during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

The stat line looks unimpressive, but Gordon came through for the Broncos in the passing game Sunday. If not for Gordon's juggling third-down conversion in the closing seconds of the game, the Broncos might not have been in position to pull off the comeback against Gordon's old team. The veteran back's ability in the passing game is a factor in why he's getting the lion's share of the touches for Denver, but don't be surprised if the coaching staff looks to give Phillip Lindsay a few more carries in the coming weeks. Lindsay is averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season compared to Gordon's 4.2. They'll both have their hands full Sunday against a solid Atlanta run defense.