Gordon rushed 12 times for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over San Francisco.

Gordon couldn't get anything going on the ground in comparison to co-starter Javonte Williams (15 carries for 58 yards), but it was the former who scored the Broncos' lone touchdown from one yard out in the fourth quarter. The veteran back continues to get double-digit touches while producing low-end fantasy lines. Both Gordon and Williams carry FLEX appeal heading into favorable matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.