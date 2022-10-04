Offensive coordinator Justin Outten implied that Gordon (neck), who was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, will be the Broncos' featured back in Thursday's game against the Colts, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position," Outten said.

Outten's comments about Gordon are a notable departure from what Nathaniel Hackett had to say earlier in the day about the Denver backfield situation in the wake of Javonte Williams' (knee) season-ending injury, with the head coach refusing to name a new lead back, per Stevens. Hackett may have just wanted to keep his plans close to the vest, but Outten's candor perhaps offers fantasy managers some more clarity about the Broncos' intentions as Thursday's game approaches. Gordon has already fumbled four times in 2022 and is averaging a pedestrian 3.8 yards per carry, but his wealth of experience looks like it'll at least give him the initial edge over Boone to replace Williams as the top option at running back. Outten's omission of the newly signed Latavius Murray from the backfield conversation suggests that the 32-year-old is likely to have only a small role for Denver in Week 5 if he's active at all, though Murray could push for more work as he settles into his new surroundings and if Gordon and Boone underwhelm in their snaps against the Colts.