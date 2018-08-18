Watson is considered week-to-week after undergoing an MRI that revealed a strained pectoral, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Watson avoided a tear in his pectoral muscle, but he could miss the remainder of the preseason if the Broncos elect not to rush him back prior to Week 1 of the regular season. The 29-year-old veteran is slated to provide depth at right guard upon his return to full health.

