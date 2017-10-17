Broncos' Menelik Watson: Day-to-day with calf injury
Watson sustained a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Giants and is considered day-to-day, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Watson played only 35 of 81 snaps in Sunday night's game after suffering the injury late in the first half. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but Donald Stephenson or Billy Turner are likely to fill in if the 2013 second-round pick is forced to miss any time.
