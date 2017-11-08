Watson will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a foot injury, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Watson had been slowed by a calf issue in recent weeks, but was able to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Eagles, only to sustain a foot injury during the contest. After signing Watson to a three-year deal in March, the Broncos had hoped that he would provide an upgrade at right tackle over Donald Stephenson, but his poor health seemed to affect his play, as the veteran had surrendered 7.5 sacks. The Broncos will sign offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio to bolster their depth at the position.