Broncos' Menelik Watson: Nursing pectoral injury
Watson sat out of Wednesday's practice with a pectoral injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
This is rather unappetizing news for Watson who currently finds himself battling for a roster spot. As of right now there is no timetable for how long he'll be out, but everyday he isn't on the field bodes negatively for his chances of making the final roster.
