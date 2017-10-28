Broncos' Menelik Watson: Practices in full
Watson (calf) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Watson was forced to miss his first game of the season due to a calf injury in the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Chargers. However, after practicing in limited fashion Thursday, the offensive lineman returned to practice in full Friday, and appears on track to take the field Monday against the Chiefs barring any setbacks.
