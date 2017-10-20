Broncos' Menelik Watson: Ruled out for Sunday
Watson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Watson will miss his first game of the season, and Billy Turner will likely slot into his place.
