Bandy reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bandy made his 2025 regular-season debut during the Broncos' 18-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He played a total of 14 snaps (six on offense, eight on special teams) while hauling in a 16-yard pass on his only target of the game. He also returned four punts for 30 yards, though he fumbled one of those punts late in the second quarter that was scooped up by the Texans and led to a Ka'imi Fairbairn 40-yard field goal four plays later. Bandy could be elevated to the Broncos' active roster for Thursday's game against the Raiders if Marvin Mims (concussion) is not cleared to play.