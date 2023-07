Bandy signed with the Broncos on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bandy started last season on the Chargers' practice squad but took advantage of injuries to the wideout corp, catching 10 of 21 targets for 89 yards in 10 games. He was also on 39 special teams snaps last season and has experience as a kick returner in 2021, which could give him an edge as he competes for a roster spot.