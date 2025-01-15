The Broncos signed Bandy to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The wide receiver from San Diego spent his 2024 campaign with the Broncos' practice squad and will now remain in Denver after inking a reserve/future contract with the team Wednesday. Bandy's most recent NFL action came with the Broncos in 2023, failing to record a stat across 10 total snaps (two offensive and eight on special teams) in one appearance. He's expected to compete for a depth role in Denver's wide receiver corps this summer.