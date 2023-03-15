Burton is set to sign a one-year deal with the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burton will reunite with head coach Sean Payton, who he played for in New Orleans in 2020. As a member of the Chiefs during the 2022 campaign, the veteran fullback handled five carries for seven yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards. Burton likely won't see enough touches on offense to be a viable fantasy option in 2023.
