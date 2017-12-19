The Broncos promoted Hunter from their practice squad Tuesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Hunter assumes the 53-man roster spot of linebacker Shane Ray (wrist), who was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old cornerback has logged six regular-season appearances with the Giants over his two seasons in the league, including four games in 2017. Hunter will likely work in a depth role in the Denver secondary.

