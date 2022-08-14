Ojemudia (concussion protocol) was cleared to return to Saturday's preseason game against Dallas.

Ojemudia seems to have avoided any serious issues after he exited Saturday's exhibition to be evaluated for a potential concussion. The 24-year-old cornerback missed 15 games due to a hamstring injury last season, but he should play a prominent role in Denver's secondary if he can stay healthy during this coming regular season.

